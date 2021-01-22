New First Lady Jill Biden took an unannounced detour to the US Capitol today to deliver a basket of chocolate chip cookies to National Guard members, thanking them "for keeping me and my family safe" during President Joe Biden's inauguration."I...Full Article
Chaos to cookies: First Lady Jill Biden's sweet gesture at the US Capitol
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
First lady thanks National Guard troops with cookies
First Lady Jill Biden offered thanks on Friday in the form of cookies homemade at the White House to National Guard members who..
Reuters Studio
First Lady brings cookies to National Guard
First lady Jill Biden visited Guard troops outside the Capitol on Friday, bringing them cookies and thanking them for protecting..
USATODAY.com