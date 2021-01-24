Arizona GOP censures Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake, and Gov. Ducey over Trump criticisms
Published
As the state grows increasingly blue, the Arizona Republican Party is tacking to the right.Full Article
Published
As the state grows increasingly blue, the Arizona Republican Party is tacking to the right.Full Article
The Arizona Republican State Party voted to re-elect Kelli Ward as chairwoman and moved to censure Gov. Doug Ducey, former Sen...
The Arizona Republican Party, in an anticipated move Saturday, approved resolutions censuring Gov. Doug Ducey (R), former GOP Sen...