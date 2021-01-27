Covid 19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca vaccine plant evacuated as company feuds with EU

Covid 19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca vaccine plant evacuated as company feuds with EU

New Zealand Herald

Published

An AstraZeneca plant in Wales was evacuated and the bomb disposal unit called after a "suspicious package" was found.The industrial estate where the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine is put into vials and syringes was partially...

Full Article