Former President Donald Trump has been living at his Mar-a-Lago club since leaving office more than a week ago - a possible violation of a 1993 agreement he made with the Town of Palm Beach that limits stays to seven consecutive days.Town...Full Article
Why Donald Trump might be forced to leave Mar-a-Lago
