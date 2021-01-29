Exploring How China Can Help Solve Debt And Environmental Crises

Without substantial debt relief, developing countries - many of which are experiencing mounting external debt crises because of economic consequences of COVID-19 - will face pressure to exploit natural capital to pay short-term debt. This may force them to place conservation and climate change ambitions aside.
