Captain Tom Moore, who raised £32 million for the UK"s National Health Service, has been admitted to hospital with Covid-19, according to his family. The 100 year-old is being treated in hospital yet has not been admitted to ICU....Full Article
Covid-19 coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore in hospital with Covid-19
