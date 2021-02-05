A fiercely divided House tossed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off both her committees Thursday, an unprecedented punishment that Democrats said she'd earned by spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories.Underscoring the political...Full Article
Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Marjorie Taylor Greene off committees
