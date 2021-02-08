South Africa Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
New results from a COVID-19 vaccine trial in South Africa suggest the vaccine that was developed by AstraZeneca may not be as effective against the variant found there.Full Article
South Africa is suspending its rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after finding it offers limited protection..
British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Saturday (Feb. 6) its vaccine developed with the University of Oxford appeared to offer only..