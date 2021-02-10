Two US Carrier Strike Groups Conduct South China Sea Operations

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group conducted dual carrier operations with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in the South China Sea on Tuesday, the US Navy said in a statement.
According to the US Navy, the ships and aircraft of the two strike groups coordinated operations in a highly trafficked area to demonstrate the...
