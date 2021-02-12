One Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine Provokes Strong Immune Response In Those Previously Infected

One Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine Provokes Strong Immune Response In Those Previously Infected

Eurasia Review

Published

Although clinical trial data are encouraging, real-world evidence with regard to the COVID-19 vaccine remains scarce. In particular, response to the vaccine among those previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 is still not completely understood.

Researchers from Bar-Ilan University and Ziv Medical Center now report preliminary...

Full Article