Box Office: ‘The Croods 2’ Tops ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

Box Office: ‘The Croods 2’ Tops ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

Upworthy

Published

DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods: A New Age” topped an anemic domestic box office, grossing just over $2 million in its twelfth week...

Full Article