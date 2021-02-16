Richard Burr, GOP senators face punishment for impeachment vote
Published
Already, Senators Richard Burr of North Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana have been censured by their respective state GOPs.Full Article
Published
Already, Senators Richard Burr of North Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana have been censured by their respective state GOPs.Full Article
Watch VideoSome of the seven GOP senators who voted to convict former President Trump of incitement of insurrection are now facing..
The U.S. Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last month, sparing him from..