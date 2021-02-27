House passes $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, sends it to Senate
Published
House Democrats approved their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill as the party tries to get the rescue package to President Joe Biden.Full Article
Published
House Democrats approved their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill as the party tries to get the rescue package to President Joe Biden.Full Article
An exhausted Senate has narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill without a single Republican vote. (3-6-21)
All Democratic senators from the Delaware Valley voted yes.