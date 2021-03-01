New York Governor Andrew Cuomo acknowledged for the first time on Sunday (US time) that some of his behaviour with women had been "misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation", and said he would cooperate with a sexual harassment investigation...Full Article
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo acknowledges behaviour seen as 'flirtation'
