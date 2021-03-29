Sherry Vill is latest to accuse Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct
Vill recalls the New York governor ‘manhandled’ her, grabbing her face and aggressively kissing her cheeks in front of her familyFull Article
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, adding..
New York's top prosecutor rejected a proposal by Governor Andrew Cuomo for her to pick a lawyer to investigate allegations of..
A second former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accusing him of sexual harassment, according to the New York Times. CNN’s..