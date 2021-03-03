Southern California crash: 13 dead in Imperial County crash involving SUV and big rig
Published
Thirteen people were killed and about a dozen others were seriously injured after an SUV carrying 25 people collided with a big rig in...Full Article
Published
Thirteen people were killed and about a dozen others were seriously injured after an SUV carrying 25 people collided with a big rig in...Full Article
Authorities say a human smuggling investigation is underway after 13 people were killed Tuesday when an SUV carrying 25 people and..
010521 tues 5