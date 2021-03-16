Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, leaves hospital in London
Published
Buckingham Palace says Philip underwent a successful medical procedure on a heart condition during his time in hospital.Full Article
Published
Buckingham Palace says Philip underwent a successful medical procedure on a heart condition during his time in hospital.Full Article
Prince Philip has left hospital after four weeks, after a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.
The Duchess of Sussex has encouraged students at a London school to "learn about the trailblazing women who came before us".