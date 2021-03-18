Reform In Saudi Arabia: A Road Not Taken – Analysis

Saudi Sheikh Salman al-Awdah, a popular but controversial religious scholar who has been mostly in solitary confinement since 2017, appeared in court this week only to hear that his case had been again adjourned for four months.
Charged with more than 30 counts of terrorism, a term that is broadly defined in Saudi Arabia to...
