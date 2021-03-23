Regal Cinemas to reopen in April, strikes new deal with Warner Bros
Published
As lockdowns ease, Regal Cinemas will reopen in the U.S. after six months of being shuttered.Full Article
Published
As lockdowns ease, Regal Cinemas will reopen in the U.S. after six months of being shuttered.Full Article
The second-largest theater chain will raise the curtain again beginning in April.
Regal cinemas has announced that it will re-open US theaters on April 2nd with the release of Warner Bros.' Godzilla vs. Kong.