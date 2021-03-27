The company that owns the giant container ship stuck sideways across the Suez Canal said an attempt will be made to refloat the vessel by taking advantage of the high tide later Saturday.The Ever Given, owned by Japanese firm Shoei...Full Article
Plan made to refloat ship blocking Suez Canal with high tide
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
