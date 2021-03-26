Beloved Children’s Author Beverly Cleary Has Died at the Age of 104
Published
Cleary wrote over 40 novels during her decades-long career, including The Mouse and the Motorcycle and her eight-book Ramona Quimby series.Full Article
Published
Cleary wrote over 40 novels during her decades-long career, including The Mouse and the Motorcycle and her eight-book Ramona Quimby series.Full Article
Beloved children's book author Beverly Cleary died Thursday at 104, HarperCollins Publishers said Friday.
Children worldwide came to love the adventures of Huggins and neighbors Ellen Tebbits, Otis Spofford, Beatrice “Beezus” Quimby..