Children's author Beverly Cleary, creator of Ramona Quimby, dies at age 104
Children's book author Beverly Cleary died on Thursday in Carmel, California, at 104 years old, her publishing company, HarperCollins...Full Article
Literary legend Beverly Cleary has passed away at the age of 104. Cleary wrote dozens of popular children’s books including the..
Millions read the adventures of Ramona and Beezus Quimby, inspired by Cleary’s Oregon childhood