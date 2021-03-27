Anti-Modi Demonstrations Erupt In Bangladesh – OpEd

Two-day tour of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to Bangladesh starts on Friday. Earlier, leaders from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives have attended the festivities, which started on 17th March.
