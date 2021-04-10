At least 82 people were killed in one day in a crackdown by Myanmar security forces on pro-democracy protesters, according to reports Saturday from independent local media and an organisation that keeps track of casualties since the...Full Article
Reports: Myanmar forces kill 82 in single day in city; deadliest day since March 12
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Myanmar's junta frees hundreds of protesters
Reuters - Politics
Myanmar's junta freed hundreds of demonstrators arrested during its brutal crackdown on protests on Wednesday (March 24), while..