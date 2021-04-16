Iran: FM Zarif Rejects Protracted JCPOA Talks

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif ruled out the possibility of protracted talks in the negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, stressing that the timing and duration of talks are defined by the national interests only.
In a post in Persian language posted on his Instagram page, Zarif thanked Leader of the...
Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif ruled out the possibility of protracted talks in the negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, stressing that the timing and duration of talks are defined by the national interests only.