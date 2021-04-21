Indonesia's navy is searching for a submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with 53 people on board, the military said Wednesday (local time).Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the KRI Nanggala 402 was participating...Full Article
Indonesia searching for missing submarine north of Bali with 53 on board
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Missing Indonesia Submarine: Unidentified Object Found Floating in Seas North of Bali
HNGN
In what is hoped to be an update on the missing Indonesia submarine, Indonesian officials said search teams discovered an object of..
You might like
More coverage
Indonesian navy submarine with 53 on board goes missing off coast of Bali
Sky News
Indonesia's navy is searching for a submarine with 53 people on board which has gone missing in waters north of the island of Bali.
-
Indonesian submarine with 53 on board missing after expected torpedo test
Upworthy
-
Indonesia asks Australia to help search for submarine with 53 on board
Brisbane Times
-
An Indonesian Navy submarine has gone missing off the coast of Bali. 53 people were on board.
Business Insider
-
Indonesian sub goes missing north of Bali
BBC News