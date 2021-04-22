LeBron James explains why he deleted tweet about police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant
Published
"I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate," the Los...Full Article
Published
"I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate," the Los...Full Article
Lakers star LeBron James explained why he deleted a tweet regarding the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in..
Basketball legend *LeBron James* deleted a tweet Wednesday that included a picture of the Ohio police officer who fatally shot..
James tweeted and deleted a picture Wednesday afternoon of the police officer who is believed to have fatally shot Bryant,..