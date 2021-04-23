One of the most comprehensive studies on the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women contributed to the existence of proof that it is safe.Full Article
COVID-19 Vaccine: Studies Find Pfizer, Moderna Safe for Pregnant Women, Says CDC
HNGN0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
CDC Study: Vaccine Safe For Pregnant Women
Newsy
Watch VideoIf you're pregnant, you may have gone back and forth about getting a COVID vaccine.
A new report says..
-
New data reassuring for COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy
SeattlePI.com
-
Qatar- Covid -19 vaccination for pregnant and lactating women: MoPH explains
MENAFN.com
-
News24.com | Pregnant women in UK told to have Pfizer or Moderna vaccines
News24
-
Qatar- Covid-19 vaccine recommended for at risk pregnant women and breastfeeding mums: Expert
MENAFN.com
You might like
More coverage
Gov. Beshear on J&J Vaccine Pause: 'We Still Have to Defeat This Pandemic'
WEVV
Following the pause on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, Kentucky's governor is urging residents of the Commonwealth to..
Assigning COVID-19 Vaccines To Specific Groups
WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
First US Baby Is Born With COVID Antibodies After Mother Is Vaccinated
Wibbitz Top Stories
7pm-2021-03-16
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN