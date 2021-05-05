Overpass collapse on Mexico City metro kills at least 24
The death toll from the collapse of an overpass on the Mexico City metro rose to 24 Tuesday as crews untangled train carriages from the...Full Article
At least 24 people were killed and 79 others injured when the incident happened, causing a metro train to fall onto the street..
Children among those killed in Mexico City accident that also injured more than 60 people, including several in serious condition.