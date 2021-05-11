Norman Lloyd, Actor in ‘St. Elsewhere’ and Hitchcock’s ‘Saboteur,’ Dies at 106

Norman Lloyd, Actor in ‘St. Elsewhere’ and Hitchcock’s ‘Saboteur,’ Dies at 106

Upworthy

Published

Actor, producer and director Norman Lloyd, best known for his title role in Hitchcock’s “Saboteur” and as Dr. Daniel Auschlander on...

Full Article