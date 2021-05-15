Israeli strikes hit home in Gaza refugee camp, media offices as conflict intensifies
Published
Israel bombed a house in Gaza where a family had gathered to celebrate the end of Ramadan and an office housing international media as a...Full Article
Watch VideoAn Israeli airstrike on Saturday destroyed a Gaza City apartment high-rise that included offices of The Associated..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) * Hundreds of rockets hit Israel, jets bomb Gaza * Escalation follows weeks of tension in Jerusalem * United..