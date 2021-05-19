2 former Colorado officers charged in arrest that injured woman with dementia
Published
Karen Garner, 73, suffered a dislocated shoulder, a fractured arm and a sprained wrist, a federal lawsuit alleges.Full Article
Published
Karen Garner, 73, suffered a dislocated shoulder, a fractured arm and a sprained wrist, a federal lawsuit alleges.Full Article
Two ex-Colorado police officials were charged upon violently arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last summer. The woman..
A daughter was brought to tears, reacting to the controversial arrest of her mother, who has dementia. There's new fallout about..