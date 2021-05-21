Coronavirus Travels And Cruising With Viking – OpEd

Coronavirus Travels And Cruising With Viking – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

It starts off as an exercise of anticipation.  First comes the softening drinks and teasing morsels which find their mark.  The audience at this promotions gig is well heeled, of an age where they have money to burn, but nowhere to burn it.  They have not travelled on a luxurious prison of bliss for eighteen months.  The...

Full Article