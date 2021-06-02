The Australian state of Victoria extended on Wednesday a snap coronavirus lockdown in its capital of Melbourne for a second week, as it scrambles to rein in a highly contagious variant first detected in India.Full Article
News24.com | Australia's Victoria extends Melbourne Covid-19 lockdown for second week
News240 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Melbourne extends its fourth coronavirus lockdown by another week
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Australia’s second-largest city will continue its lockdown as concern grows over the rapid spread of infections from a..
More coverage
S&P/ASX 200 gains 0.84% as GDP growth beats forecasts
Proactive Investors
S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) has gained 0.84% to 7,202 by 12.55 pm as Australia’s economy grew by 1.8% in the first three months of..
-
Virus lockdown in Australia's second-largest city extended by a week
Digital Journal
-
The Latest: Australia finds more infections in nursing homes
SeattlePI.com
-
Australia' s Victoria Covid-19 cluster swells to 51, next few days ' critical'
MENAFN.com
-
Australia' s Covid success under threat as Melbourne goes into lockdown
MENAFN.com