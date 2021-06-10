Iran Claims Capable Of Immediately Restoring Oil Output To Pre-Sanctions Levels

Iran will be able to immediately restore its crude oil production to levels seen before US sanctions hit the country in 2018, according to a senior official in the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).
Farrokh Alikhani, who serves as deputy for production at the NIOC, said on Wednesday the company will be able to restore a bulk...
