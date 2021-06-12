Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova wins French Open women's title
Barbora Krejcikova, playing singles in only her fifth major, became the third unseeded champion in the past five years at the French...Full Article
Barbora Krejcikova had previously had success in doubles and mixed play. On Saturday, she won her first-ever Grand Slam, by winning..
The 25-year-old is the first Czech to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Hana Mandlikova, who represented Czechoslovakia, triumphed..