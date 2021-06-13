Novak Djokovic v Stefanos Tsitsipas: French Open final
Game-by-game report: Can Stefanos Tsitsipas cause an upset to win first grand slam title? Join Daniel Harris to find outFull Article
Novak Djokovic claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from..
Novak Djokovic came all the way back after dropping the first two sets to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in..