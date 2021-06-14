McConnell: "Highly unlikely" he would allow Biden to fill Supreme Court vacancy in 2024
Published
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday that it is "highly unlikely" a Supreme Court...Full Article
Published
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday that it is "highly unlikely" a Supreme Court...Full Article
Sen. Mitch McConnell said it’s “highly unlikely” he’d allow President Joe Biden to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in 2024.
While his take will likely surprise no one, it's hard to fathom that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) just came right..