Report: James Harden to play Nets-Bucks Game 5 barring setback
Published
In the last day, James Harden has gone from out to doubtful to now questionable for Nets-Bucks Game 5 with a hamstring injury.Full Article
Published
In the last day, James Harden has gone from out to doubtful to now questionable for Nets-Bucks Game 5 with a hamstring injury.Full Article
The Brooklyn Nets have uphill climbed into tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kyrie Irving has been ruled out with an..
Both Kyrie Irving and James Harden are expected to be out in Game 5 of the series against the Milwaukee Bucks, leaving Kevin Durant..