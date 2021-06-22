The Australian government lashed out at the UN and blamed China over a move to put the Great Barrier Reef on a list of endangered world heritage sites.Unesco's World Heritage Committee on Tuesday recommended that one of Australia's...Full Article
Australia blames China for UN move to put Great Barrier Reef on endangered list
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
