Russia lashes British military attache for HMS Defender incident

The British military attaché in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry after the Russian military opened warning fire on the British destroyer HMS Defender, which violated the border in the Black Sea, TASS reports. "Due to the violation of the state border of the Russian Federation by the British Navy destroyer, the Defense Attaché at the British Embassy in Moscow has been summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry," the department said. On Wednesday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that a British destroyer violated the border near Cape Fiolent in Crimea and did not respond to warnings. A Russian patrol ship was forced to open warning fire on the British destroyer. In addition, the Su-24M bomber dropped several bombs in front of the intruder.