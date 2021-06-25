Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson urge to fire Matt Hancock after affair

Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson urge to fire Matt Hancock after affair

New Zealand Herald

Published

Matt Hancock should face the sack as Britain's Health Secretary over breaching Covid rules to conduct an affair if public anger matches the backlash against Dominic Cummings' trip to Barnard Castle, Cabinet ministers have warned.Tory...

Full Article