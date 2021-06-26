NC State out of College World Series due to COVID-19 issues; Vanderbilt to finals
Published
Vanderbilt will advance to the College World Series finals after North Carolina State was forced to drop out because of COVID-19...Full Article
Published
Vanderbilt will advance to the College World Series finals after North Carolina State was forced to drop out because of COVID-19...Full Article
Vanderbilt will advance to the College World Series finals after North Carolina State was forced to drop out because of COVID-19..
NC State has just nine position players and four pitchers available