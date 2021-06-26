NC State Eliminated From 2021 Men's College World Series Due to COVID-19 Protocols
The NCAA's Division I Baseball Committee announced Saturday that North Carolina State wouldn't be able to compete against Vanderbilt...Full Article
The NCAA made the announcement early Saturday morning
NC State has just nine position players and four pitchers available
The Vanderbilt vs. NC State baseball game was delayed Friday due to "health and safety protocols" at the College World..