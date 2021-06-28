Around 100 firefighters are fighting a big fire near the central London train station of Elephant and Castle that sent huge plumes of black smoke over the capital.The London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines and their crews battled...Full Article
Fire breaks out near London underground station
