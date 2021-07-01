China States Its Goals And Justifies Its System As It Celebrates CCP’s Centenary

China States Its Goals And Justifies Its System As It Celebrates CCP’s Centenary

Eurasia Review

Published

On the occasion of the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on July 1, President Xi Jinping spelt out China’s three-point agenda, namely, to build a modern socialist economy, “crush” foreign interference in its internal affairs, and “smash” Taiwan’s bid for independence.

Speaking at a public meeting in...

Full Article