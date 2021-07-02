The Justice Department is halting federal executions after a historic use of capital punishment by the Trump administration, which carried out 13 executions in six months. Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement today...Full Article
US halts federal executions as Justice Department conducts review of protocols
