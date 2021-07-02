Florida Condo Building Likely To Be Demolished

Watch VideoFlorida officials are working on plans to tear down what's left of a partially collapsed oceanfront condominium building after concerns about the structure's instability prompted a 15-hour halt to the search for survivors.
After rescue efforts resumed Thursday evening, officials said they had started planning for...
Watch VideoFlorida officials are working on plans to tear down what's left of a partially collapsed oceanfront condominium building after concerns about the structure's instability prompted a 15-hour halt to the search for survivors.