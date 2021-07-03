“On the morning of September 11, 2001, Donald Rumsfeld ran to the fire at the Pentagon to assist the wounded and ensure the safety of survivors,” expressed a mournful George W. Bush in a statement. “For the next five years, he was in steady service as a wartime secretary of defense – a duty he carried out with strength,...Full Article
The Known Knowns Of Donald Rumsfeld – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
‘There are known knowns’: Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88
The twice US secretary of defence claimed Iraq had weapons of mass destruction.
Sydney Morning Herald