North Miami Beach orders immediate closure of condo building deemed unsafe
Published
The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the immediate closure and evacuation of a condo building after a report submitted Friday...Full Article
Published
The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the immediate closure and evacuation of a condo building after a report submitted Friday...Full Article
CBS4's Bobeth Yates reports on how the City of North Miami Beach has ordered the immediate closure of The Crestview Towers..